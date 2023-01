Deepika Padukone is the most loved and celebrated queen in Bollywood. The Pathaan actress's life is no less than a fairy tale for her fans. She has everything that every woman desires. And today on her birthday let's celebrate this most beautiful woman in Bollywood. Deepika Padukone who has come a long way in her journey often faces one question, especially after her marriage is that when the actress plans to have her child. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan gives a befitting reply to troll, Vijay Varma-Tamannaah Bhatia avoid posing together and more

Like there are lots of B Town divas who have embraced motherhood from to . The last year 2022 was full of surprises for their fans and this year Deepika's fans are wondering if she will announce her pregnancy. Let's u tell you that it's not a Deepika and Ranveer does not want to have babies. They do and have even openly spoken about it. But the plan is to be up at their game. And now both Ranveer Singh and Deepika are acing in their respective careers and fans are expecting them to announce the good news soon. Also Read - Bad climax in Radhe Shyam to Aamir Khan's overacting in Laal Singh Chaddha; check most embarrassing scenes and one-liners in 2022 [Watch Video]

Talking about having babies in her interactions Deepika had reportedly said that she had Ranveer both love babies and they will have their own too. But they do not know when. "I hope that when Ranveer and I start a family, we're able to do it the way I experienced it as a child with my parents. Just rooted, wholesome, and secure". Also Read - Pathaan song Besharam Rang row: Urfi Javed teases trolls in a bolder than Deepika Padukone bhagwa outfit [Watch Video]

As per reports online if the astrologer had predicted that Deepika and Ranveer will be embracing parenthood this year and we wonder if this prediction will come true. Well before having babies Ranveer has made up his plan to learn Deepika's Konkani language so that he shouldn't feel left out when their kids interact with her in the same language. How adorable he is? Ranveer and Deepika are right now vacationing and enjoying their me time as they celebrate their birthday together.