Deepika Padukone breaks stereotypes, emerges as Bollywood’s busiest mom-to-be by filming King, Raaka during pregnancy

Deepika Padukone's pregnancy will be extremely busy. The actress is currently busy filming her much-anticipated films including King and Raaka.

Deepika Padukone is clearly someone who doesn’t believe leaving things halfway. And when it comes to her career, she is a thorough professional. The actress is known for giving her 100% to both motherhood or her career. People who’ve worked with her would agree to this. On April 19, Deepika left all her fans and well-wishers surprised when she shared the happy news of her second pregnancy. But will it really slow Deepika down? Not one bit. Reason? Deepika is currently juggling two important and huge films - King with Shah Rukh Khan and Raaka with Allu Arjun. Both these films have packed schedules. If reports are to be believed, the actress is gearing up to film some intense action sequences for both projects. With her due date reportedly six months away, Deepika is making the most of this time and filming.

Deepika Padukone to stay active during pregnancy

As reported by Free Press Journal, Deepika and Ranveer Singh will be blessed with their second child in about six to six and a half months. According to a source from one of the films had told FPJ that the actress had informed them about her pregnancy. She stayed committed to doing everything possible to manage schedules to ensure it didn't create inconvenience to anyone. As reported by FPJ, Deepika will be busy shooting a song with Shah Rukh Khan for King in South Africa. She would reportedly be filming some crucial action sequences for the climax. In addition to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika, the schedule will also feature sequences from Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan. As the report further suggests, Deepika's schedule will remain packed ahead too. Once she returns from South Africa, Deepika will reportedly get busy shooting for 50 to 60 days for Raaka. During these days, she will shoot important action scenes.

Deepika Padukone’s role in Raaka cut down?

Earlier, several reports had suggested that Deepika's role in Raaka (opposite Allu Arjun) was bring trimmed down. However, the film’s team was quick in clarifying the situation. In a statement made to The Times of India, the makers rubbished the rumours as "baseless". "Everything is moving as planned. Deepika Padukone plays a crucial role in Raaka, and the shoot is unfolding seamlessly with great energy on set,” the movie’s team had said. One industry insider had earlier confirmed, “During her pregnancy, Deepika Padukone is shooting intense action sequences for Raaka… She will continue to shoot for the film throughout her pregnancy.” Deepika and the makers are reportedly taking all precautions while shooting the project.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh confirmed second pregnancy with an adorable photo

On April 19, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh made an announcement on Instagram. They put out a photo that featured their daughter Dua holding a pregnancy test kit which showed a positive result. In the caption, the couple added evil eye emojis.

Know more about King, Raaka

King will be hitting theatres in December 2026. The film had been directed by Siddharth Anand, and features Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma in key roles. Raaka features Deepika Padukone, Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Mrunal Thakur, and Janhvi Kapoor.

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