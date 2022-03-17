is undoubtedly one of the most stunning actresses we have in the industry. The actress’ smile is loved by fans, and her pictures on Instagram always grab everyone’s attention. Recently, Deepika posted a no makeup and no filter picture on Instagram and her fans are going gaga over her beauty. While Deepika is spotted without makeup many times, this picture just proves that she doesn’t need makeup or an Instagram filter to look pretty. She is a natural beauty. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan's mom cannot stop praising his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad; here's major HINT she’s now a part of Roshans

The actress captioned the picture as, “Choose to shine… #nofilter #nomakeup.” A fan of Deepika commented, “YOU DON'T NEED ANY MAKEUP.” Another fan wrote, “Koi itna khubsurat kaise ho sakta hai.” A fan, who loved Deepika’s eyebrows, commented, “From where do you get your eyebrows done @deepikapadukone ? So nicely shaped.” Check out the no makeup, no filer picture of Deepika below… Also Read - Before Salman Khan in Chiranjeevi's Godfather, THESE 7 stars have worked for free in films

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

The actress is currently busy with the shooting of Pathaan along with and . The film’s team is in Spain, and recently a few pictures from the sets of the movie were leaked. Deepika was seen sporting a red bikini and a neon bikini in the pictures. Directed by , Pathaan is slated to release during Republic Day weekend next year. Also Read - Ranveer Singh reveals what's it like to marry into Deepika Padukone's sports-oriented family; shares unknown deets of his relationship

Apart from Pathaan, Deepika will be seen in movies like Project K, The Intern remake, and Fighter. Project K, which also stars and , went on the floors last year. The Nag Ashwin directorial is a sci-fi film. Meanwhile, Fighter and The Intern remake is yet to go on the floors. Fighter will also be directed by Siddharth Anand and it stars as the male lead, and The Intern remake will feature Big B alongside Deepika.