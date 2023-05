Deepika Padukone is the A-league of Bollywood celebrities. She is among the highest-paid celebrities and enjoys a great fan following. Of course, she has millions of fan followers on Instagram who keep an eye on her every post. Deepika Padukone's latest post is about the beauty of nature. She clicked a few pretty pictures of the clouds and shared is on her Instagram wall asking fans who all are obsessed with clicking pictures of clouds. Not just that, she even added a picture of clouds as her display pic. Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer confirmed for June 29 release? These factors spark industry speculations

's social media move gets fans talking

As Deepika Padukone changed her display picture, netizens reacted to it. Her move did not go unnoticed by hawk-eyed fans who showcased disagreement with Deepika setting clouds as her display picture. One of the comments read, "Oh god what is this behaviour, why you put clouds pictures on your profile." Though many agreed to being obsessed with beautiful clouds, some said that they would not put it up as a display picture. A comment read, "Always. But I never changed my DP." Another comment had a fan asking, "Deepu, where is your DP." One worried fan even asked if everything was okay. It seems Deepika's fans are not very happy by seeing clouds as her display picture rather than her beautiful face.

Entertainment News: Check out Deepika Padukone's post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Here are some fan reactions to Deepika Padukone's social media DP change

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Pathaan. The film with turned out to be the biggest blockbuster of her career. Pathaan also starred and it crossed Rs 1000 crore mark smoothly. Despite being mired in a few controversies, Pathaan turned out to be the biggest Bollywood blockbuster ever.

Now, Deepika Padukone next will be seen in ' film called Project K. It is one high-budget film that has a lot of anticipation around it. and are also a part of this pan-India film. The leggy lass also has another action-packed film named Fighter. She will be sharing the screen space with in this one. There are speculations being made that Deepika Padukone is also a part of Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan.