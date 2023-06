Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani clocked 10 years yesterday. The Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur movie is one of the most loved films of all time. It was a top trend yesterday as fans shared nostalgic moments from the film and about the star cast. Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Kalki and more celebs also celebrated 10 years of the film's release. And guess what? The YJHD gang had a reunion last night. Yes, you read that right. Deepika and Ayan shared pictures online. Also Read - Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani turns 10: BTS and Trivia of Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone starrer will surprise you

Ayan Mukerji reunites with the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani gang

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, and more came together last night. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani gang came together to celebrate 10 years of the film's release. Deepika and Ayan shared the pictures online a couple of minutes ago. It looks like they had a blast together. Seeing , Kabir aka Bunny, Aditi, Avi and Taran together will make everyone nostalgic all over again. Ranbir and Deepika were seen twinning in black while Aditya wore a wine shirt with denim and Kalki wore black and white dress. "About Last Night," Ayan wrote, while Deepika captioned it with Naina, her character's dialogue: "Yaadein mithai ke dibbe ki tarah hoti hain…Ek baar khula, toh sirf ek tukda nahi kha paoge," the actress wrote in Hindi.

Check out Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani reunion pics here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Fans demand a sequel for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a comfort movie for a lot of people. You'd agree with us when we say that watching Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani will always bring a smile and be relatable even after 10, 20 years. It was one of the most successful films of the year too. And now, fans are demanding a sequel of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Well, it was discussed yesterday too but seeing the gang together again has refreshed their desire for a sequel. Check out the reactions here:

Ayan and Karan had turned emotional as the film completed 10 years of release. They penned heartfelt notes on the same. Ayan, can we really get a sequel?