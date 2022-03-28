Great news for all Deepika Padukone fans as the superstar adds another tall, plush feather to her cap. It has become known that Deepika Padukone has been conferred with the TIME100 Impact Award, joining other influential names from across the globe on the prestigious list. For the uninitiated, the TIME100 is a recognition of leaders who, through sustained efforts, have done extraordinary work to shape the future of their industries and the world at large. This is the first-ever TIME100 Impact Awards, with TIME recently revealing the first set of dignitaries and achievers who've been bestowed with the honour in the list's inaugural year. Also Read - Karan Kundrra keeps it casual as he visits Mukesh Chhabra’s office; ‘Something new coming up?’ ask fans – watch video

Among the inductees, many of whom are leaders in their fields, include scientists and CEOs, artists and activists, pop stars and politicians. So, it's no small feat that our very own world-renowned actor, producer and philanthropist, , has also been given the honour. What's more, she's been recognised for her vast contributions to both cinema and mental health advocacy. Taking to her official Instagram handle, a jubilant Deepika shared the exciting news with the world, where she wrote: "Pretty decent start to a Monday morning I would think... #Gratitude," to go with the announcement picture of hers making it to the list. Check out her post below:

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

With this, Deepika joins names like Sarah Al Amiri, U.A.E. Minister of State for Advanced Technology; , singer-songwriter and activist; Huda Kattan, entrepreneur and founder of Huda Beauty; and Will.I.Am, musician and entrepreneur; and others. As the article in TIME puts it: "Padukone's advocacy work has helped her to find balance in her life and a new definition of success. Where at first she strived to be queen of Bollywood, now she prioritises her own mental peace – working at her own pace and on her own terms. When Padukone now thinks of success, she thinks of one thing – to live a life as honest and authentically as possible."

Congratulations, Deepika Padukone for making India proud once again and being an inspiration to so many.