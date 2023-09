Deepika Padukone, who is making waves at the box office with her special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, recently revealed that she charges heavy fees when she and her Bollywood star husband Ranveer Singh work together. In an interview with a magazine, Jawan actress admitted to charging heavy fees when they both husband and wife share the screen together: "Yes, we do charge a premium for when we come together. I think we are positioned quite uniquely." Also Read - Jawan: Ridhi Dogra reveals why Atlee didn't give the entire script to anyone [Exclusive]

Revealing the reason behind charging the premium amount for coming together on screen with husband Ranveer, Deepika said," There's usually an imbalance in a power couple, but not with us. Plus, both of us have started from scratch, and it's something we are very proud of. To achieve success on merit and on one's own terms makes us special".

Deepika hailed her husband and her journey, and fans totally admire her honesty. Deepika and Ranveer both made it to the top without having any backing, and that is what makes their journey even more remarkable. Right now, Ranveer is preparing for his next film, Don 3, where he will be replacing Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the Don franchise, and the netizens are already convinced that no other actor but only he could have fit the bill. Meanwhile, Deepika is gearing up for her next big film, Fighter, along with Hrithik Roshan, and will be seen opposite Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD.

Deepika Padukone revealed in the same interview that Ranveer Singh feels she is a great mimic artist but gets very nervous when he puts her in the spotlight. "I am a good mimic. According to my husband, I am a great mimic hidden in the closet that hasn't been discovered yet and is waiting to be discovered. But I can't. Somehow, when the cameras are on and when he puts me in the spot and makes me mimic someone in front of people, it does not happen. But with my sister and my husband, I am a fantastic mimic."

Ranveer had showcased his mimic talent on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan 7.