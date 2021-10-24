and are one of the most loved celeb couple of Bollywood among the fans. While the duo often gives us major relationship and couple goals, once again we the social media PDA between the jodi has won the hearts of the fans. The actress recently shared a video, where she is endorsing a sports brand and captioned it, "I am an actor by profession, but I approach my life like an athlete. It’s just second nature to me!" Ranveer Singh shared a cute comment on that video, which reads, "I am a hottie by profession, but I approach my life like a cutie. It’s just second nature to me! *fixed it*." This comment made DP super happy as she replied, "Best Husband in the World…Hands Down!" Well, we can definitely say that #DeepVeer is setting a great example for all the young couples out there. Also Read - With Deepika Padukone's pregnancy rumours grabbing headlines, here's a throwback to when the Pathan actress asked a journalist permission 'to plan a family'

On the professional front, the duo will share screen space in Kabir Khan's '83. Ranveer's wife Deepika is also playing reel-life better half in the film as she portrays the character of Romi Dev. Talking about the actress coming on board, director Kabir Khan told us, "I think the background, the fact that her dad, Prakash Padukone was a sports superstar, that influenced her very strongly. It wasn't because Deepika had agreed to do the film that I wrote the role. Deepika liked the role, and that's why she agreed to do the film. We never initially intended it that way (Deepika being a part of the film), and as Deepika said, there's a certain support role that the family plays, and I wanted to capture that, which is why I wrote the character of Romi, and when I narrated it to Deepika, I knew it was a small role. So, I said to Deepika, 'Just listen to the film. If you like it, you'll come on board, if not, you won't come on board. She heard the film, and she knew it was about the team and the boys and Kapil. But, she just loved the script and so, she came on board." The film is set to hit the screens during the Christmas weekend at the box office.