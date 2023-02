Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's movie Pathaan has created a chaos at the box office. It has given a new breath of life to Hindi cinema which was struggling to overcome the effects of the pandemic. However, the movie courted a lot of controversies. From Deepika Padukone exposing her body a lot to the saffron coloured bikini that she wore, it created a storm since her song Besharam Rang from Pathaan was released. Also Read - Pathaan: As Shah Rukh Khan's film emerges a Rs 1,000 crore blockbuster, fans hail Sajid Khan as the 'real box-office expert'

Deepika, in an interview with India Today revealed how she kept her calm with Shah Rukh Khan even when everyone was criticising the movie even before its release. The actress revealed that she and SRK did not know any other way as they are just calm and composed in every situation. This is how they have been raised by their families. They have come here with dreams and hopes and their hardwork has taken them to where they are. The actress reveals that a lot comes from experiences and maturity. She does not know SRK played which sport in school but it teaches one to be under control.

Here, take a look at a still from Deepika Padukone's Pathaan:

Talking further about her bond with Shah Rukh Khan, the star said that he had shown faith in her a newcomer, 15-years-ago. She remebered how the actor took her in a double role that also without taking any audition. She did not even come from a filmy background. She also revealed that the prettiest part of her bond is that just via one hug she can communicate what she wants to. Talking about Pathaan it has been ruling the box office ever since it was released last month. Fans of the film have made it a part of their routine to know about all the latest collection. Coming back to Deepika, she will next be seen in Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan.