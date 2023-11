Deepika Padukone came under the limelight after her first ever appearance with her husband and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan 8. After Deepika's statement about her open relationship with Ranveer Singh, she got massively trolled, and she still is. But guess what? Does this affect the Jawan diva? Absolutely not. Deepika Padukone has come a long way, and recently, in her interview with Vogue, she finally addressed the rolling of the Koffee fiasco. The Fighter diva admitted that she doesn’t think twice before speaking, and she knows no other way. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor and more Bollywood divas who own boldest gym wear

The statement of Deepika Padukone reads, "When I feel really strongly or passionately about something, I don't think twice about expressing myself. I've grown to become this person where I'm not afraid of speaking my truth or owning up to mistakes. I'm not afraid of saying sorry and I'm okay to be the only person in the room who has a different point of view."

Before Deepika, Karan Johar had recited since rolling and slammed at the trollers, mentioning they were going nowhere by doing this. "Do what you need to do because no one's looking. Trolling gets you nowhere. You are landing nowhere."

Checkout the mean comments for Deepika Padukone after her Koffee fiasco.

No wife in the world has insulted her husband as much as #DeepikaPadukone insulted #RanveerSingh. Iss Bande Ki Kaya Zindagi hai. pic.twitter.com/UpAgQM8R4W — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 7, 2023

Happy Anniversary to the best couple ever.. Who made me believe in love, who made me realise love isn't easy but it's worth if it's with the right person. Love them from the bottom of my heart ❤️❤️❤️#DeepVeer #HappyAnniversaryDeepVeer #RanveerSingh #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/K34adn4afq — Lovely (@Lovelydutta6) November 14, 2023

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shared their wedding video glimpse for the first time in Karan Johar’s show, and everything about her dress was beautiful; like Ranveer had said, it was dreamy. Both Ranveer and Deepika are the power couple of Bollywood, and they give a damn about the judgements around them. Today Ranveer and Deepika Padukone are celebrating the five years of their marriage.