Deepika Padukone finally talks about her plans to have kids and start a family with her hubby Ranveer Singh. In her latest interview with Vogue Singapore the Jawan actress happily addressed that she would like to start the family of her son very soon. When asked about embracing motherhood, Deepika excitedly mentioned that she is ready for it and said that she is looking forward to having kids as she addressed the anticipation around starting her family, talking about the same she added," Absolutely. Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family." Also Read - Hrithik Roshan to Katrina Kaif: Bollywood celebrities' gym trainers fees will leave you shocked

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been together for more than 10 years now. Deepika and Ranveer got married in 2018 after being in a relationship for six years. Recently they shared a glimpse of their wedding on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 8 and boy, their fans melted and how. Everything about their wedding was surreal. Also Read - Umang 2023: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and top Bollywood celebs make it a night to remember [View Pics]

Deepika and Ranveer are the most beloved couple in the town and fans their fans are eagerly waiting for them to make an announcement about parenthood. Many celebrities have embraced parenthood and now it's time for the Padmaavat couple.

Reports claim that Deepika and Ranveer have purchased a lavish bungalow near Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat. And they have become the first power couple to own this lavish home in the prominent location of the city. Deepika is proud of her and hubby Ranveer's journey as they both are outsiders and have earned the tag of power couple with their immense hard work hence the Fighter actress has no qualms in accepting the fact they both charge huge amount of fees when they work together as they are very much aware about the impact they both create together.

And now that Deepika Padukone has finally admitted to embracing motherhood soon, fans wonder if the couple is planning to make an announcement around their future soon.

