Deepika Padukone finds this habit of Ranveer Singh extremely IRRITATING!

and are IT couple of Bollywood. Their love story is something that makes us believe in love at first sight. Ranveer Singh fell in LOVE with Deepika when he had her first glimpse and today he is married to her dream girl after being in a relationship for six years. Both DP and Ranveer are extremely happy with each other and their posts on Instagram often leave us in AWE of them. Deepika who is awaiting the release of Gehraiyaan recently spoke about her beloved hubby and was asked by Bollywood Bubble what's one habit she doesn't like of Ranveer Singh. The actress got candid like never before and said, " Honestly if we are talking about mad like to make me upset, he doesn’t do much to upset me. He eats his food too fast and that really irritates me. Like I have literally had two bites of my dinner and he has finished his dinner and sent the plate. So that irritates me. But apart from that, he doesn't do much to annoy me or trouble me." Deepika even spoke about what makes her feel madly in love with him, " I think the fact that he is an extremely sensitive and caring person". Also Read - Hrithik Roshan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rajinikanth and 7 more celebs who battled severe health issues

Recently the actress also had a kickass reply when asked if he took her husband's permission for doing intimate scenes in Gehraiyaan. Like seriously! This is the 21st century, right? Deepika replied to this with a sass, Yuck! It just feels so stupid, she added that Ranveer and she doesn't pay any attention to social media trolls or comments. She even added that Ranveer is proud of her work in Gehraiyaan. Last evening the couple shared an adorable video of them grooving on Beqaaboo. Ranveer took to his Instagram and wrote, " All the cool kids are doing it! @deepikapadukone #beqaaboo #gehraiyaan". Indeed he is the best boyfriend and husband to her ever! Also Read - Alia Bhatt in Dholida, Deepika Padukone in Nagada Sang, and more actresses who got iconic songs in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movies