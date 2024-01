Nick Jonas took India by storm and made them swoon alongside his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas when they performed here in India at the Lollapalooza India concert. Nick, Kevin and Joe, also famous as the Jonas Brothers, held their first-ever concert in India recently. Fans went crazy and joining them, though a little late is Deepika Padukone. The Fighter beauty gave a shout-out to Nick Jonas for his performance at Lolla India.

Deepika Padukone gives a shout-out to Nick Jonas, King

Deepika Padukone took to her social media handle and shared a video reel which features Nick Jonas and King performing on their hit number Maan Meri Jaan at Lollapalooza India. The video includes panoramic and aerial shots of the performance. The Fighter actress found the video to be very "cool". She shared the video on her Instagram stories and tagged Priyanka Chopra, Nick and King. It looks like Deepika is a fan of Nick Jonas and King and their song as well.

Check out the snapshot of Deepika Padukone's Instagram story here:

Watch this video of Deepika Padukone here:

Nick Jonas' India visit and performance at Lolla

Nick Jonas and his brothers Joe and Kevin got a very warm response from the fans in India. Nick, especially, received a warm welcome. Fans chanted Jiju-Jiju while welcoming him and cheering on him during his concert. It was started by Kevin Jonas who teased him and the fans broke into chant. Nick is married to Priyanka Chopra and they have an adorable two-year-old daughter, Malti Marie. Priyanka was overwhelmed by the response to Nick's concert. She thanked Mumbai for giving such a warm welcome to Nick by sharing the video in her Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has been busy with Fighter promotions lately. The movie hit the silver screens on 25th January. Fighter also stars Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi to name a few. The film is inching closer to a Rs 150 crore collection in the domestic market. On the other hand, it has surpassed Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office.