Deepika Padukone is a timeless beauty. She is effortlessly stylish and fans simply cannot get over her charm. She knows how to keep her audience captivated all the time. She is also among those rare Bollywood celebrities who is known internationally. She has made space for herself in Hollywood by being the brand ambassador of some of the top fashion labels. From Cannes to Met Gala - she has made her presence felt at some of the most prestigious ceremonies of Hollywood. And now, she has joined Oprah Winfrey, Barrack Obama and others to feature on the cover of TIME Magazine.

becomes the latest star to feature on TIME Magazine cover

Taking to her Instagram, Deepika Padukone revealed the cover of TIME Magazine that calls her 'The Global Star'. It further says that 'Deepika Padukone is bringing the World to Bollywood'. The leggy lass has proved that she is the OG Boss lady of tinsel town as she posed wearing a beige oversized pantsuit. She ditched heels or shoes and rather posed barefoot. That's something unique and rare. Deepika Padukone kept her tresses open and make was simply perfect.

Check out Deepika Padukone's post below:

Reacting to the post, Masaba Gupta and many other congratulated and praised Deepika Padukone for the cover. Masaba even called her 'damn hardworking.' Apart from the cover, Deepika Padukone also shared a BTS video from the shoot. From jumping like a happy child to posing intensely - Deepika Padukone totally nailed the TIME magazine cover shoot.

Check out Deepika Padukone's video below:

Deepika Padukone made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage in 2017. She starred oppoite in this one.