In the past couple of years, south films and south stars have turned out to be the game changers, especially during the Covid-19 crisis. While Bollywood films have suffered due to various lockdowns and pandemic norms, south film industry has been going strong despite restrictions. They are also appealing to the Hindi audience and the recent example is and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa which has become the highest grossing film of 2021. Several south films are lined up for theatrical release catering to the pan-India audience. And it looks like Bollywood actress is also drawn to the south film industry.

As Deepika is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Gehraiyaan, she was recently asked to name actors and directors she wants to work with. And RRR actor Jr NTR and Pushpa star Allu Arjun happen to be her top choices. "I would love to work with, and I hope this doesn't create a riot or fight between whatever, but I would love to work with Jr NTR and Allu Arjun. I am obsessed with Jr NTR at this point, he has got an incredible personality. And Allu," she told Bollywood Bubble. She added that she would like to work with director again, she said that she would also like to work with director SS Rajamouli, who is currently gearing up for RRR release.

Several south and Bollywood actors will be seen sharing space in their upcoming projects. Deepika will be seen working with Baahubali star in Nag Ashwin's Project K. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in her Bollywood debut Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Goodbye alongside . will be seen in 's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. and will be seen together in Liger. and will be seen in Kannada star Yash's upcoming film KGF 2. After The Family Man 2, is also gearing up for her Bollywood debut. and will be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR. will be seen in Kiccha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona.