Deepika Padukone has undoubtedly established herself as a versatile actor and an eminent star in the Indian film industry. She is one of the rare actors who can effortlessly balance between performing substantial roles and delivering commercial blockbusters, making her a force to be reckoned with at the box office. Her 2023 release, Pathaan, was an enormous success, and she left an indelible impression in the limited screen time she had in Jawan. Her upcoming film, Fighter, opposite Hrithik Roshan, is one of the most highly anticipated films, and her ardent fans cannot wait for its release on January 25, 2024. However, it might surprise you to know that Deepika, who is frequently lauded for her remarkable performances, is herself an admirer of another actor's performance. She recently shared a video on her social media handle expressing her awe at this actor's exceptional performance.

Deepika Padukone reveals THIS actor's performance is her favourite

Deepika Padukone is a phenomenal actress known for delivering remarkable performances in films like Padmaavat, Piku, and Cocktail. With each film, she has proved her acting prowess and ability to become a commercially successful actor. Recently, the Fighter actress shared her thoughts on a scene from the 2023 movie Maestro featuring Bradley Cooper, which has captivated her attention. Check out the video below.

In the film, Bradley Cooper's portrayal of American composer Leonard Bernstein is nothing short of remarkable. He has perfectly captured the angst and passion of Leonard as a violinist. Deepika Padukone has stated that Bradley Cooper's performance as Leonard Bernstein is one of the greatest performances she has witnessed in recent times, and we couldn't agree more. Check out the picture below to see what we're talking about.

Deepika Padukone is all set to grace the work front with her upcoming projects. She will be seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter, which also features actors Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover in pivotal roles. Apart from this, she has two more films in her kitty - Kalki 2898 AD and Singham Again. Kalki 2898 AD boasts an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Prabhas, while Singham Again features an impressive lineup of actors such as Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff.