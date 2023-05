Deepika Padukone is facing a mocking online after she released her Oscars BTS ahead of Alia Bhatt’s Met Gala 2013 debut, and many are slamming her and calling her insecure. The netizens have assumed that this year Deepika Padukone, who will not be seen in the Met Gala, is a tad bit insecure among the divas, and they are schooling her for the same. Last year, during Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding, Deepika Padukone unarchived her wedding pictures with husband and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and faced trolling for being insecure. Deepika Padukone is getting cooled and there are nasty comments for her. Also Read - Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt debuts as a princess in a white gown embellished with pearls; impressed fans say, 'gorgeous is her middle name'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone is the highest paid actress in the industry right now. Also Read - When Katrina Kaif addressed rumours of attending Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone starrer Tamasha wrap up party uninvited leaving latter uncomfortable

Well, both times it was a mere coincidence, and it was definitely not intentional for Deepika to do such stunts that would bring her negativity. And talking about insecurity? But why does she need to be insecure about her contemporaries? As she is right now the most successful B-town divas among all. Deepika Padukone delivered the biggest hit with Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan and became an action queen for all. Deepika is the highest-paid actress right now and has proved her mettle despite having no backing in the industry.

Deepika Padukone has biggest films ahead in her kitty.

Deepika Padukone, who is proved to be the box office queen, has Fighter in her kitty along with Hrithik Roshan, while showing her in an ever-seen before action avatar. The actress will be performing some high-octane stunts that will make her fans go gaga. Along with Fighter, Deepika Padukone will be making her Bollywood debut with Superstar Prabha in Project K. She is also said to be in negotiations to play Sita in Mahabharat. Deepika Padukone will be the first lady cop in Rohit Shetty's Singham 2, and more. Where will the insecurity come from? Deepika admires all her contemplative work, and she is a very good friend with Ali Bhatt and now also shares an cordial relationship with Katrina Kaif.