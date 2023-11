Deepika Padukone completed 16 years in Bollywood, and all fans celebrated this day by sharing multiple pictures of the diva from her films that she has done over the span of these many years. The Jawan actress happily obliged her fans and expressed her gratitude by sharing some of the pictures on her official Instagram page. And one of the pictures of Deepika is bringing her a lot of criticism as it has her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Reddit users bash the Brahmastra actress and call her obsessed with Ranbir Kapoor. Many users point out why she didn't share even one picture with her husband and Bollywood star Ranveer Singh. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Deepika Padukone mocked at a university event over 'relationships'; fans defend her [Check Reactions]



After the Koffee With Karan 8 fiasco, Deepika Padukone is on the radar of social media trolls. In fact, the trolling went to another level when one of the skit videos made on Deepika Padukone's past life performed at BHU University went viral. Deepika Padukone's fans came out in huge support of the actress and lashed out at the mentality of the people from the university.

Deepika Padukone had appeared on Karan Johar's show along with husband Ranveer Singh for the first time ever, where she spoke about being in an open relationship with him. Her one statement has been going wildfire about how she dated a few men but had Ranveer on her mind and always came back to him. Indeed, the internet needs to calm down big time.