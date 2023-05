The difference is huge and only 3 Indian actors to date have made it to have cover stories on them. Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. Deepika Padukone recently made India proud by gracing the global cover of TIME Magazine, one of the most influential and highly respected magazines in the world. With this, she not only joins the elite club of global figures like Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey and several other Western prominent personalities but also Indian icons like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sachin Tendulkar, Sonia Gandhi, Mother Teresa and a few handful others on whom global cover stories were based. Also Read - Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela’s pink tulle dress reminds netizens of Deepika Padukone

Ironically, a few other Indian actors have featured on TIME as part of the magazine’s lists like TIME 100 Most

Influential people in the world, but we all well know that being on the TIME cover and TIME magazine cover story are incomparable. Being a visual representation of a list and having an in-depth cover story on a personality are two entirely different things in journalism which is what makes this feat an even rarer and highly cherished accomplishment. Also Read - Cannes 2023: Esha Gupta marks her debut at the opening ceremony wearing a dangerously high slit gown; outfit details revealed

When it comes to personalities from Indian cinema, interestingly, only 3 Indian actors have made it to TIME global covers with an in-depth look at their journeys and endeavours. Back in 2003, led the way as she was referred to as ‘The New Face of Film’, someone credited for leading the invasion as Bollywood went global and hip. Later in 2012, was featured on the cover titled ‘Khan’s Quest – Can An Actor change the nation’ in recognition of the global impact of his TV show Satyamev Jayate and his personal endeavour to raise awareness of key issues in Indian society. The latest actor to be featured on the TIME cover is Deepika Padukone. With her TIME Magazine cover reading ‘The Global Star - Deepika Padukone is bringing the World to Bollywood’, India’s most successful and celebrated female superstar has cemented her position as the country’s first truly global ambassador. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan is NOT moving in with ladylove Saba Azad; hasn’t bought any lavish new house [Exclusive]

Trending Now

The superstar made history by becoming the first actor that TIME conferred with such a powerful title and description as this was the first time that an international media heavyweight acknowledged not Indians turning to the West, but the West turning to India.