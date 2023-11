Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have clocked 5 years of their marital bliss today. They got married on the 14th and 15th of November in a grand wedding at Lake Como, Italy. The visuals of the wedding are still vivid amongst fans. A couple of hours ago, we shared pictures of the duo from Belgium and now, the Singham Again star himself has shared a picture from their wedding anniversary trip.

Deepika Padukone kisses Ranveer Singh as they celebrate their 5th wedding anniversary

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

Ranveer Singh shared a full-length picture of himself and his lady love, Deepika Padukone. The hottest couple are standing on a bridge in the Belgium city. The location is cosy and scenic. Deepika is seen planting a kiss on Ranveer's cheek. The actor is seen flashing one of his cutest smiles in the picture. 5 of (infinity sign) is what Ranveer wrote in the caption. He tagged Deepika and dropped several hearts alongside.

Have a look at Ranveer Singh's post with Deepika Padukone here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

A couple of hours ago, we saw Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone sitting on a kouch at some place in Brussels, as per the Reddit post. In the second picture from the collage, that went viral, Deepika and Ranveer were seen posing for a selfie with two male fans.

Trending Now

Watch the video of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh here:

Both Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are very generous with their PDAs. Be it online or in real life, they never fail to show their love for each other. Yes, they courted controversy after the Koffee with Karan 8 episode, but they have put their behind and are in a much better place. Talking about the post, there are several people throwing shade at Deepika in the comments. Some even claimed that they are faking it or it's just for social media purposes. They are happy in their live, be happy in your own.