Deepika Padukone makes peace with Ranveer Singh over the fact that 'Twada Kutta is Tommy and Sadda Kutta is Kutta' – watch video

From making weird faces to walking like a dog on the floor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took their madness to a new level altogether when they decided to recreate the viral meme featuring Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill.