Deepika Padukone makes peace with Ranveer Singh over the fact that 'Twada Kutta is Tommy and Sadda Kutta is Kutta' – watch video

If there's any Bollywood couple who will make you fall in love with them all over again, and 's name will remain always on the top. The two met on the sets of Goliyon Ki Rasleela - Ram Leela and hit it instantly with each other. They tied the knot in November 2018 after dating for 6 years. And since then, there's no end to their madness.

We know Ranveer for his flamboyance, crazy antics and quirky fashion and Deepika for being a sophisticated woman. But their love has been so pure that they chose to completely blend into each other and embrace their respective personalities. As Ranveer turned a year older today, Deepika has finally made peace with the birthday boy over the fact that 'Twada Kutta is Tommy and Sadda Kutta is Kutta.'

Deepika and Ranveer were at their quirkiest best when they decided to recreate the viral meme featuring Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill. The video features Shehnaaz trying to tell housemates how hurt she was. She says, "Meri koi feeling nahi hai, tumhari feeling tumhari, sadda kutta kutta, tuada kutta Tommy?"

From making weird faces to walking like a dog on the floor, Deepika and Ranveer took their madness to a new level altogether. "But since it’s your Birthday, I’Il make peace with the fact that Twada Kutta is Tommy and Sadda Kutta is Kutta…Happy Happy Birthday My Most Favourite Person!" Deepika captioned the video.

Take a look.

Meanwhile, announced his new directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani on Ranveer's birthday, on July 6. The film has a star-studded cast comprising Ranveer Singh and , along with veterans , and .