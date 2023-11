Deepika Padukone has been at the receiving end of trolls for a long time and more so after the Koffee With Karan 8 episode. The actress has been getting slammed ever since she talked about her relationship with Ranveer Singh. The Singham Again beauty's take on open relationships shocked fans to the core. Also, Deepika Padukone's relationships have been discussed widely online. And now, the actress' relationships were allegedly mocked at an event. And fans are disgusted. Also Read - Jawan 2 Exclusive: Sequel of Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer to have Ridhi Dogra aka Kaveri Amma's backstory?

Deepika Padukone mocked over her relationships at a university

Deepika Padukone has been linked to Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Siddharth Mallya, Ranbir Kapoor and others. In the video, we can see a person dressed as Mastani from Bajirao Mastani which was essayed by Deepika Padukone. A montage of Deepika's pictures with Sidharth, Sushant Singh Rajput as MSD and more was played on the LED behind. The video seemingly mocks or talks about Deepika and her relationships. And fans feel that Deepika is being character assassinated by the people who performed the skit at the event. Also Read - Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh happily oblige fans with selfies at a wedding; check VIRAL pics and videos

Have a look at the video of Deepika Padukone from an event at Varanasi University here:

This BHU , Varanasi Uttar Pradesh Memes are ok But This is character assassination of Indian actress Deepika Padukone! It's just show the mindset of cheapest! It's shameful act! pic.twitter.com/KhK3oQrulX — Ashish Singh (@AshishSinghKiJi) November 8, 2023

Deepika Padukone fans rally behind the actress

Deepika Padukone fans are extremely unhappy about the way Deepika's relationship is discussed at the college university event. They have slammed the people of the university for doing this to the Fighter actress. They have called out character assassination and brought religious and personal connection in the same, asking whether such a thing would be done with their sisters too. Some fans even demanded strict action against the perpetrators. Have a look at the reactions here: Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee film wows audiences in Nigeria; locals say, 'Highly recommended'

It is quite distasteful indeed. The video is a short one and the details are somewhat unknown. An X user shared the video online and fans have slammed the same.

Watch the video of Deepika Padukone here:

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Fighter which also stars Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. The movie is directed by Siddharth Anand of War and Pathaan fame. She also has Singham Again in which she will for the first time turn cop on-screen and play Shakti Shetty in it. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff to name a few.