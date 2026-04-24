Deepika Padukone once made EXPLOSIVE revelation about THIS sportsperson having unexpected meltdown over Madhuri Dixit’s wedding, he is...

Deepika Padukone reveals a fun family anecdote about father Prakash Padukone being heartbroken over Madhuri Dixit's 1999 wedding to Shriram Nene.

Since the 1990s, Madhuri Dixit has been a leading Bollywood actress. The Dhak Dhak diva is renowned for her excellent acting and dancing skills and has been in several successful movies throughout the years. But did you know that Dr. Shriram Nene, Madhuri's husband, isn't her biggest admirer? Prakash Padukone, the father of Deepika Padukone, was once so much in love with the actress that he was unable to accept her marriage.

What Deepika Padukone revealed about her father?

Madhuri took a hiatus from her career following her marriage to Dr. Shriram Nene. When Bollywood's Dhak Dhak queen married Dr Shriram on October 17, 1999, it crushed the hearts of a million people. But Deepika's father, Prakash, was the most devastated by Madhuri's marriage. In an interview with India Today in 2016, the actress described how, upon learning of Madhuri's marriage, her father locked himself in bathroom.

She said, "Maybe I’ve mentioned this to you before, but he’s always been doing his own thing—playing badminton, children, wife… He had this whole routine of waking up in the morning and taking the newspapers to the loo, coffee, etc. The day you announced—or rather, the media got to know—that you were getting married, he locked himself up in the bathroom,” Deepika told Madhuri Dixit."

Was Prakash Padukone crying in the bathroom?

During the conversation, Deepika said that it's still a common joke in the family. It was evident that her father had circles under his eyes when he came out of the bathroom. Prakash was also questioned by Deepika's mother about if he was sobbing in the bathroom. Madhuri reportedly blushed when Deepika told her about the encounter.

How did Madhuri and Dr Nene meet each other?

Dr Shriram and Madhuri had met during an arranged marriage meeting. She had broken up with Sanjay Dutt and wasn't ready for another romance. Ajit Dixit, her brother, convinced her to travel back to the US to see his friend, a cardiologist surgeon.

Madhuri in an interview with Anupam Kher shared, “My brother had very sneakily invited his family over. It happens, right, when siblings invite people over for a party and then ask you later about one person? I’d always say I’m not looking for anybody. But this time, for the first time, after a party I knew someone would nudge me and ask if I liked him. And I did."

Who is Prakash Padukone?

In 1980, Deepika's father, Prakash, became the first badminton player of Indian descent to win the All England Open Badminton Championships. He made all of India proud, and in 2025, he will have won 45 straight.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more