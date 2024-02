Deepika Padukone who made heads turn with her super stunning appearance at the BAFTA is reportedly pregnant. The Fighter actress is pregnant with her first child from husband Ranveer Singh, and the power couple are all set to embrace parenthood. As per reports in The Week, Deepika Padukone is in her second trimester and is all set to embrace motherhood. Having said that, Deepika who has been making regular public appearances has not shown that she is in her second trimester. But as the speculation of the actress being pregnant is out, fans are enthralled and they cannot wait for Ranveer and Deepika to make an official announcement. Also Read - Pathaan 2: Shah Rukh Khan to return as spy; will have a solid Tiger vs Pathaan connect

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Watch the video of Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone's first baby will be born in monsoon

As per reports in The Week, Deepika Padukone is pregnant and is in her second trimester, and going by the given speculation, Deepika and Ranveer will welcome their firstborn in monsoon.

Recently in an interview when asked about having kids, Deepika was all open to starting her family and said,"

Absolutely. Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family."

Ranveer and Deepika got married in 2018 and it's 6 years their marital bliss. And only if the news is true, we cannot wait for the big announcement.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone professional commitments

Deepika Padukone has completed her shooting and for now she has no new films in hand to shoot apart from Brahmastra 2 and Singham Again. It is reported that DP has finished her south debut Kalki 2898 AD along with Prabhas. While Ranveer is all set for Don 3, Shaktimaan and Singham Again. But we wonder if the actress will begin shooting after the arrival of the baby?