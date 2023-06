Bollywood celebrities often shell out major fitness goals by dropping inspiring workout posts on the internet. June 21, being World Yoga Day, our favourite B-town stars have joined the trend of flaunting their perfect asanas. And, Bollywood diva is no exception. Many times, the Padmaavat actress leaves us impressed with her on-point skincare and workout routines. This time, Deepika marked World Yoga Day, by mastering a stunning yoga pose. When she asked social media users the name of the asana, guess who made the right deduction? It was her bestie, . Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more Top 10 richest actress in India

Deepika Padukone drops yoga pose picture

Dropping a picture of her yoga pose on Instagram, Deepika quizzed, "How many of you know what this asana is called?" The picture captured the actress on all fours. Her arms were spread on the yoga mat while her back was arched above, creating a bend in the waist region. Deepika's hips were outstretched and her toes curled. The actress donned an all-black athleisure and her hair was made in a tight bun.

Alia Bhatt comments on Deepika Padukone’s yoga post

Alia Bhatt, known to share a good camaraderie with Deepika, marked her presence in the comments, guessing the right answer. "Puppy pose," she wrote, adding a nerd emoji. Social media personality RJ Abhinav, who often makes us laugh with his quirky take on things joked, "Is it "Bed k neeche chappal phasi" (slipper stuck under the bed) aasan?" Something else caught the attention of actor as he pointed out, "Nice wallpaper." Deepika's fans also lauded the actress for her commendable posture and flexibility.

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt friendship

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt are often seen commenting on each other’s posts. Earlier, when Alia turned heads in a white ballgown at her debut Met Gala 2023, Deepika commented on one of the BTS videos of the event, featuring Alia. “You did it,” she cheered, adding a red heart emoji. Another instance of the duo’s good friendship was brought to light when Alia in an interview with SheThePeopleTV gave a “shoutout” to Deepika for turning entrepreneur and launching her own skincare brand, 82 East.

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt film timeline

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen sharing screen space with for director ’s Fighter. Meanwhile, Alia is geared up for the release of her upcoming romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani with , helmed by . She is also a part of a Hollywood venture, Heart of Stone alongside and .