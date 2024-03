Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are soon going to embark on a new journey. The happy couple is looking forward to embrace parenthood. It was in February that they announced their pregnancy. The Gooliyon Ki Rassleela: Ramleela couple will be welcoming their first child into this world in the month of September. There is a lot of excitement among fans. Even at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Ranveer Singh had spoken about becoming a father. Now it is Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone who has shared the excitement. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan and Top 10 Bollywood celebs and their OCDs

Anisha Padukone talks about Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's baby

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Anisha Padukone in an interview with MyFitness on iDiva, shared her feelings about Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcoming their baby and called it a 'great, geat, first-time feeling'. When asked who would spoil the little one most in the family, she said her parents are going to be leading here. Anisha was quoted saying, "Spoil. It's a tough one. I want to say Ranveer, but I have a sneaky feeling that my parents are also gonna be right up there." She also said that she'll also be a part of indulging the youngest member of the family.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's upcoming projects

On the work front, Ranveer Singh has Don 3 in his kitty. The actor will be taking over from Shah Rukh Khan and carrying forward the legacy of being the new Don of Bollywood. Deepika Padukone also has some heavy-budget films in the pipeline. She will be next seen in Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani and others. The shooting of the same is complete and fans are looking forward to know about its release date. She is also going to be the lady Singham in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. It also stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn. It is going to release in August 2024. There were reports also suggesting that a film by Karan Johar has been put on hold due to Deepika Padukone's pregnancy. The filmmaker wants the lady to be in the lead and he is willing to wait.