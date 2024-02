Deepika Padukone has grabbed headlines for the biggest news. Well, rumours are floating around saying that the Jawan and Pathaan beauty is expecting her first child with her actor husband Ranveer Singh. Yes, you read that right. The actress was in Hollywood recently attending the BAFTAs. While she grabbed eyeballs for looking absolutely stunning in a shimmery saree on the red carpet of the BAFTAs, Deepika also made headlines for pregnancy rumours at the same time. Now, what does that mean about her upcoming films?

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Amidst Deepika Padukone's pregnancy news, check out these 7 heartwarming pictures that prove she will make an exceptional mother

Amid pregnancy rumours, what about Deepika Padukone's upcoming films?

Right now, Deepika Padukone has two major films in her kitty. She is a part of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Nag Ashwin movie, Kalki 2929 AD. It was previously known as Project K. Kalki 2989 AD was launched at the San Diego Comic-Con last year. It is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year. Kalki 2989 AD is scheduled to release on 9th May 2024. Now, there are reports claiming that Deepika is allegedly in her second trimester. If we calculate, let's say she would be in her second month of her second trimester, then Deepika and Ranveer's little one might be due in June. If the rumours are found to be true, Deepika could be about 8 months pregnant by the time Kalki 2989 AD releases. Also Read - Kalki 2898 AD: Here's how makers are ensuring the Prabhas starrer turns out to be the biggest blockbuster of the year

Will Deepika Padukone promote Kalki 2989 AD amid pregnancy rumours?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have not announced their pregnancy and have neither reacted to the rumours of pregnancy yet. But if what the gossip mills suggest is right, then Deepika would be heavily pregnant by then. It would be difficult to promote the movie everywhere. Given the scale of Kalki 2989 AD, one can easily guess the extensive marketing and promotional campaign that will be conducted for the Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan starrer. Also Read - Amid pregnancy rumours, Deepika Padukone makes a cool and casual airport appearance; hawk eyed netizens have eyes on baby bump [View Pics]

Trending Now

Deepika Padukone, Prabhas starrer Kalki 2989 AD release postponed?

We also have to consider the recent report about Kalki 2989 AD getting postponed. While there is no official confirmation on the same (just like Deepika's pregnancy), reports state that the Nag Ashwin movie is getting delayed. It is said that the makers might not go ahead with the 9th May release plan owing to the heavy VFX work. If they delay the release by say the year's end, Deepika would have ample amount of time to return to promotions. That is if she is indeed pregnant and due around in June.

Watch the video of Deepika Padukone at the airport here:

Let's wait for the official announcements by Deepika and the makers of Kalki. It's an exciting time right now with Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli having welcomed a baby boy, Varun-Natasha, Richa-Ali, Yami-Aditya being pregnant and all.