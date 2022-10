There has been a lot of chatter of late over trouble in the paradise that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have built for each other after 4 years of marriage. Well, the could have steadily silenced all the trolls and troublemakers over the past few days, and if there was any doubt left over how rock-solid their marriage still is, the the Padmaavat actress and Cirkus actor have once and for all put all the malicious, completely unwarranted separation rumours to rest with a recent flirtatious exchange online, guaranteed to leaved all DeepVeer fans elated. Also Read - Ranveer Singh dashes to the airport to fly to his wifey Deepika Padukone? Actor's stylish appearance impresses fans [View Photos]

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone silence gossipmongers

Neither Ranveer Singh nor Deepika Padukone reacted to the mischievous and unfounded separation rumours till now as they shouldn't, choosing instead to maintain a dignified silence and let wagging tongues wear themselves out. Instead they went about unperturbed with their lives, with Ranveer's focus more on caring for wifey Deepika as she faced a bit of a health scare, which served as the basis of these nasty and needless speculations. Now, too, they could be least bothered about addressing said rumours, and in fact, have found an ingenious and not to mention, naughty way of silencing all trolls and sadly, gossipmongers even within the entertainment news medis. Also Read - Deepika Padukone spotted without wedding ring: Here's why the world needs to STOP worrying about her and Ranveer Singh's marriage

Ranveer Singh new look; Deepika Padukone drops flirty comment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Also Read - Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek; when distasteful separation rumours of Bollywood's loved couples grabbed eyeballs

Advertisement

Laying all separation rumours to rest for good, DeepVeer decided to engage in a bit of online flirting and it's as cute as it's spicy. Just yesterday, Friday, 30th September, Ranveer Singh shared a couple of pics on his official Instagram handle in a new, hot pink look. No sooner than he shared then that Deepika Padukone took to the comments section and simply posted the word, “edible,” followed by an exclamation mark. Nothing more needs to be said, right? Check out both the post and comment above...