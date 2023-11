Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot five years ago in Italy. It was one of the most private weddings and the much talked about one too. Deepika and Ranveer kept everyone guessing till the end moment about their wedding. And, look at the time pass. The two have been married for five years. The two are ringing in their fifth wedding anniversary in Belgium.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrating their anniversary in Belgium?

A collage of pictures has been shared on Reddit in which we see the gorgeous couple in some lounge. In one pic, they are sitting on a couch and seem in a deep discussion. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are seen posing for a selfie with some fans. They both are dressed warmly. The duo are in Brussels, Belgium as per the Reddit post.

Have a look at Deepika and Ranveer's pictures from Brussels here:

Watch the video of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding video here:

Talking about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding, it kickstarted with the Bachelorette in Orlando. They were in Orlando for a week. They went to adventure parks and had the best time. The Mehendi took place on 13th November. It was a boisterous affair with family. The Sangeet was hosted at Casta Diva, a private resort in Lake Como. The wedding took place on 14th November and 15th November as per Konkani and Sindhi rituals. The pictures from the wedding with Deepika and Ranveer performing the rituals with much love and wide smiles went viral when the duo had released their pictures.

Recently, Ranveer and Deepika grabbed headlines for their appearance on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan 8. Their statements turned out to be explosive and courted controversies for them. The two of them did not react to the same. But recently, Deepika seemingly addressed the same saying that when she feels really strongly or passionately about something, she doesn't think twice before saying her heart out. She has evolved as a person. She can speak the truth or apologise for her mistakes without being afraid. "I’m not afraid of saying sorry and I’m okay to be the only person in the room who has a different point of view," her statement read.