Deepika Padukone created her own skin care with lots of hard work and love. And the skin care brand that she made is 82E, and the basic price range of the product starts at $2500 and above with a minimum quantity. And due to the high pricing of the product, the Jawan actress faced a lot of criticism for keeping the skin care products at a high price. Deepika Padukone has finally reacted to the backlash on keeping the price high.

Deepika Padukone on being trolled for selling her skin care products at high price.

In an interview with CNBC, Deepika said, "If I am selling you a Rs 2,500 product, then rest assured I am also using it every day. The way we have been able to do that is to be consistent and true to who we are. That’s how we have been able to grow a successful brand in the past year, and we will continue to do that." Also Read - Alia Bhatt slays the braless trend; a look at other Bollywood beauties who aced the same

Deepika mentioned, "And as far as celebrity brands or celebrities in general getting backlash or getting trolled, it’s a part of what we do, and I think as long as you put your head down and you keep going, as long as you are true and honest in what you do, I think you will always move ahead of the tide."

Deepika Padukone is right now the most successful actress, and her last release, Jawan, created a huge stir, and her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan left the fans amazed.

Not only Deepika, but even Priyanka Chopra has faced massive criticism for seeking her products at a super high range; she was lambasted for selling table napkins for more than 30k. Even Aryan Khan was trolled for selling a jacket for lakhs. Well, the craze for celebrities and their personalised products is something that is never going to die down soon.