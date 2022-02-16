Deepika Padukone REACTS to mixed reviews on Gehraiyaan; check how hubby Ranveer Singh cheers for her

gave her sweat and blood for Gehraiyaan, it is one of the most challenging roles she has done as there were a lot of layers that Deepika had never done before. The film opened to mixed responses, but everyone was raving about how GOOD Deepika was. Deepika has finally reacted to the mixed response the film has been getting. Taking to her Instagram she shared some stills from 's film and wrote, " The response to Gehraiyaan has been dizzying, to say the least! ‘Alisha’ has been my most visceral, indelible, and delicious experience as an artist. While I am ecstatic and overwhelmed I am also truly grateful and humbled!" While hubby as usually was her cheerleader ad motivated her to by commenting on the post, " Everywhere I go, people are just talking about how dazzling you were in this film! You deserve every bit of it, my Jaan! ❤️??? What an extraordinary artiste you are! Breathtaking portrayal ….. it’s magic, pure magic." Clearly, who doesn't want a man like him? Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Alia Bhatt reacts to criticism on Gangubai casting; Dharma Productions posts negative review of Gehraiyaan and more

While Bollywoodlife gave a thumbs up to Gehraiyaan calling it Deepika's career-best performance," Barring distinct flaws revolving around the motivations of Siddhant Chaturvedi's character and its resolutions, Gehraiyaan is a maturely written, meticulously crafted look on infidelity and adult relationships, with Deepika Padukone delivering her career-best act and Ananya Panday coming of age. Shakun Batra and Karan Johar can be proud of their movie. I'm going with 3 out of 5 stars.". Also Read - Gehraiyaan director Shakun Batra REVEALS people told him The Kapil Sharma Show is a lowbrow

While the audiences couldn't connect with the film. Here's how they reacted.

#Gehraiyaanreview ⭐⭐

After spending 148 minutes I felt nothing. There were few sparks here and there in the middle that's it. -@deepikapadukone is good so is @ananyapandayy but @SiddyChats was the best of the lot. Overall it is a major letdown.??Boring#GehraiyaanOnPrime — Meeraj (@meeraj2709) February 10, 2022

#Gehraiyaanreview ⭐⭐

After spending 148 minutes I felt nothing. There were few sparks here and there in the middle that's it. -@deepikapadukone is good so is @ananyapandayy but @SiddyChats was the best of the lot. Overall it is a major letdown.??Boring#GehraiyaanOnPrime — Meeraj (@meeraj2709) February 10, 2022

Ten minutes into gehraiyaan and the critic roshan in me is already making notes. The camera is aloof, distant for an intimate setting and the stylised edit is a bit slapdash. BUT the aargh writing, it needs a fixer upper!!!! #Gehraiyaan #GehraiyaanReview — aj (@bristlingtree) February 11, 2022

Can somebody please explain me the ending of Gehraiyaa ??...and can anybody tell me what happened in those 2 years after that incident?#GehraiyaanOnPrime #gehraiyan #GehraiyaanReview #Gehraiyaan — Shivam Sharma (@Shivam145A) February 11, 2022

What's your take on Gehraiyaan? Drop your thoughts in the box below. Also Read - Gehraiyaan: Did Karan Johar's Dharma Productions post negative review of Deepika Padukone's film? THIS viral pic suggests so