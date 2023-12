Bollywood real life couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone who are head over heels in love with each other often indulge in social media PDA leaving Deepveer fans completely mesmerized. Be it commenting on each other's pictures or just casually flirting on social media, the Ram Leela pair is certainly couple goals. Ranveer Singh recently posted few pictures of his wax figures from Madame Tussauds on his social media handle. The pictures took the whole social media by storm where fans and celebrities congratulated the actor in the comment section. However, everyone was eagerly waiting for wife Deepika's reaction. The Piku actor recently took her social media and left a loveable comment for husband Ranveer Singh.

Deepika Padukone is a proud wife as Ranveer Singh get wax figures at Madame Tussauds

Deepika Padukone reacts on criticism received for Koffee with Karan statement

As we all know Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone graced the Koffee with Karan season 8 couch. The actress got candid on her dating life with now husband Ranveer Singh. Padukone's statement, 'I was seeing other people but, in my mind, I was committed to him (Ranveer Singh)' received a lot of backlashes. Netizens said that how she was openly glorifying having multiple affairs. However, the actress later stated that her statement was taken out of context and she wasn't glorifying anything which is morally wrong.

Karan Johar too in the recent episode of Koffee with Karan 8, mentioned that he was so fumed with anger when he witnessed the massive trolling of Deepika Padukone because of his one statement. Johar said he felt like showing a middle finger to all the trolls. He questioned what these trollers knows about someone's personal life and how can they have the audacity to steep so low.

On work front, Ranveer Singh is prepping up for his upcoming film Don 3. Deepika Padukone is all excited as Fighter starring Anil Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan will release next year on the eve of Republic day.