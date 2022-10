Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are made for each other and are meant to be together forever claimed one of the renowned astrologers after their separation rumours surfaced on the internet. And now finally Deepika has once and all rubbished the operation rumours in her interaction with Meghan Markle, she said that how he hubby and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been away for work for a week now and he will be extremely happy to see her face. "My husband was at a music festival for a week and he’s just come back. So, he’s gonna be happy to see my face". Also Read - Did Deepika Padukone lie about her depression? Pathaan actress reacts to allegations

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's separation rumours spread like a wildfire on the internet after one of the reports claimed that all is not well in their hood. However, after that, the couple reacted very subtly to the rumours by showering lovey-dovey comments on each other's Instagram posts and it was clear that all was well between them. Deepika and Ranveer are one of the most loved couples in tinsel town. In his interaction at an event, Ranveer was asked about his wife Deepika Padukone to whom he called her his queen and said that he wants to work with her as she loves her craft way too much.

Ranveer Singh is an admirable husband and not many believed about all is not being well between the couple. Deepika and Ranveer got married in November 2018 and their marriage was every bit dreamy. The couple dated for 6 years before their marriage and they have been going stronger than ever before. While the astrologer even predicted that the couple might have a baby soon and that will make their relationship even stronger. On the professional front, Ranveer is awaiting the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with . And Deepika will be seen next in Pathan with .