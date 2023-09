Jawan actress Deepika Padukone, who is winning hearts with her cameo in the blockbuster film of Shah Rukh Khan, is right now making headlines for her old video where she refuses to choose a better dancer among Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. Netizens are expressing their disappointment over Deepika being unable to answer the question, saying that she cannot pick as it's a tough one and will be in deep trouble if she picks and avoids answering by having a piece of cake. While the anchor who put Deepika in a tight spot mentioned that her expression says it's Ranveer Singh, the Jawan actress maintains that she doesn't pick the name among her husband and Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. Also Read - Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan to Katrina Kaif: Top Bollywood celebs and their favourite holiday hotels and resorts

Watch the video of Deepika Padukone's old video going viral, where she refuses to pick who is a better dancer among Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranveer, who has proven his versatility, was seen getting irked with Alia Bhatt when they both appeared on Koffee With Karan 7, where she picked Ranbir Kapoor, her husband, as a better dancer compared to him. Ranveer was later seen expressing his unhappiness to Alia over picking RK and not him; fans totally get why Deepika didn't make any choice. Or could have made a choice of Ranveer, as he is indeed the best dancer in Bollywood right now.

As the video goes viral, netizens have passed their judgements, saying that it's Ranveer Singh and they are ready to help her with a better option and find it extremely weird to not make a decision. On user commented, "I think Ranveer Singh could have a got a good looking Sindhi girl". Another user said, " Her expressions were weird when she heard Ranveer". One more user said, "Ranveer Singh deserve better life partner". "She should've chosen Ranveer at any given point, get in trouble for what?! Choosing your hubby", says one user. "Really? tough? Easily it's Ranveer. And he's a her husband so its should be the natural choice as well. It shows she has never really moved on from Ranbir", comments one more user.