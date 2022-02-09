Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been happily married for more than three years now. The actress is awaiting the release of Gehraiyaan. In the movie, she plays the role of Alisha Khanna. Deepika Padukone's character is stuck in a rut both personally and professionally. Everyone is talking about her intimate scenes with Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actress told Indian Express that she could make bold choices as she had a great hype-man in husband Ranveer Singh. The actress also pointed out how different her parents' family and in-laws were in temperament. Also Read - Gehraiyaan: Ananya Panday looks breathtakingly HOT in monochrome – View Pics

Deepika Padukone told Indian Express that she could make bolder choices as she has a husband like Ranveer Singh. She said that even she hyped him up whenever needed but was unable to express it like him. Deepika Padukone said that Ranveer Singh had the capacity to articulate his emotions in words or via body language. She described him as a 'tactile person' who likes to hug and kiss. Deepika Padukone said that while her folks and she were extremely emotional and sensitive people, they found it hard to express their feelings. She said that they found it harder to communicate than his folks.

Deepika Padukone is the daughter of India's former badminton ace Prakash Padukone and Ujjala. She has a sister Anisha Padukone who is a golfer. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh's dad Jugjeet Bhavnani is a businessman. His mom, Anju is a homemaker while his sister Ritika is an entrepreneur. The actress said that it was yuck to imagine that she did take her husband's permission to shoot kissing scenes in films. The actress also said that she loved the sense of vulnerability that Ranveer Singh brought on screen whether it was in Gully Boy or Band Bajaa Baraat.

Ranveer Singh had said that he wants to be the husband of the millennium. Going by how he adores Deepika Padukone he looks set on his goal. The actress' movie Gehraiyaan stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday too.