mentioned while talking about the initial days of struggle in Bollywood. The actress has been on a promotion spree for her latest release, Gehraiyaan. And in a recent interview, Deepika Padukone revealed that she and Katrina Kaif both, didn't have PRs or Managers to help them and they would manage everything on their own. The actress said that they both learnt from their mistakes and grew. Deepika stepped into Bollywood with 2007's whereas Katrina had been in the industry for a couple of years.

"When I started, I didn't have a PR agent or manager. I did my own hair and makeup, I used to wear my own clothes. With myself, Katrina Kaif, we were the first few people, who had the mix of both, where we didn't have it and then that culture started coming in and we adapted to that culture," Deepika told NDTV in an interview, reports Hindustan Times.

Talking about how things have changed now, Deepika Padukone added that these days actors and actresses have huge help and are completely prepared even when before they are about to enter the industry. Deepika said that the young gen nowadays are told how to sit, conduct themselves, what to say and what not to say, what to wear, how to do hair and makeup, everything. Deepika called it incredible and said that they didn't have it back when they entered the industry.

"We grew into it, we made our mistakes along the way, but a part of me also appreciates that because it gives you an opportunity to understand who you are." Talking about Gehraiyaan, the film also stars , Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in the lead. Deepika has Pathan with , next. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif has been busy shooting for Tiger 3 with .