was among the number of Bollywood celebrities who had to face the COVID-19 crisis. Her father Prakash Padukone, her mother Ujjala and sister Anisha had also tested positive including herself during the second wave. In her recent interview with Film Companion, Deepika spoke at length about her experience with the deadly virus. She said that she looked physically unrecognisable completely after getting infected.

During the first wave, Deepika was fortunate to get locked inside the house with her husband . They had a lot of fun together and even posted several pictures of them enjoying each other's company. However, when the second wave was spreading massively, Deepika and her family members contracted the virus after their visit to Bengaluru. She said that the pandemic changed her fundamentally as a person.

"I think lockdown one was very, very different. It was all of us trying to figure what had come upon us. And trying to understand how to navigate our lives around this new wave. Lockdown two was also very different because everyone in my family, including me had COVID at the same time," Deepika said during the interaction.

She further shared, "Life after COVID changed for me because physically, I was unrecognizable completely... I think (due to) the medication I was given, the steroids that I was put on. So COVID in itself was weird, your body feels different, your mind feels different. I felt that when I had the illness it was still okay but after that, I needed to take two months off work because my mind wasn't working. The phase for me was very, very difficult."

On her 36th birthday, Deepika treated her fans with the posters of her upcoming film Gehraiyaan, directed by . She posted a motley of looks on her Instagram featuring her, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. She captioned the images, A little birthday present for all the love you have showered us with! #GehraiyaanOnPrime releasing 11th February!"

The movie looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of one's life path. It also stars and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.