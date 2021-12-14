and tied the knot on 14th November 2018. The two dated for nearly five years before getting married. The jodi has been giving a lot of couple goals to their fans, and their social media PDA always grabs everyone’s attention. The two are happily married, but like every couple even they have disagreements. However, recently in an interview, Deepika revealed one of the best things they have that makes their marriage ‘much easier’. The actress also went on to reveal that how she and Ranveer decided about the anniversary post that they did for their fans this year. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Kareena Kapoor Khan tests POSITIVE for Covid, Katrina Kaif's unseen wedding pictures with her sister go viral and more

In an interview with Film Companion, Deepika said, "One of the best things we have is communication. We communicate a lot. We might agree, we might disagree. But when you communicate, it makes marriage much easier."

"Yes, There are battles where he will win and I will have to say okay fine, take this win. There are times when I might say something and I may be very firm about my belief and he might say that yeah okay I disagree with you but if this is what you think then okay but I disagree with you," she added.

During their anniversary this year, the couple was on a vacation and Deepika further revealed how she and Ranveer decided about what to post on social media for their fans.

The actress said, "This holiday, we wanted to share some part of our life. I know there are my fans here and they kept messaging me. We spoke about it. And we knew they would be disappointed if we didn't put anything out. So this one was for all of you. And luckily we agreed upon which pictures we wanted to put and how many pictures we want to put and how many we want to put. We agreed on that. So that was easy."

On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika will be seen together on the big screen in 83 which is slated to hit the big screens on 24th December 2021. While Ranveer will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev in the film, Deepika portrays the character of Romi Bhatia.