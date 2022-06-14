Project K is one of the most awaited films of 2023. The movie stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. It is said to be a sci-fi futuristic movie, and the shooting of the film is currently going on in Hyderabad. Deepika is shooting with Big B in the city and reportedly, the actress was recently rushed to a hospital as her rate increased. But, later she joined the sets after the treatment. We are sure this report has made Deepika’s fans very worried. Also Read - From Prabhas' marriage plans to Salaar teaser details: here are all the interesting updates for Darling's fans

According to a report in Times of India, felt ill after her heart rate increased. The team took her immediately to Kamineni Hospital in Hyderabad. After getting the treatment when her heart rate stabilised, the actress returned to the sets to shoot with Big B.

While the reports of Deepika's health are doing the rounds, there's no official statement about it from the actress or the film's team. Let's hope that the actress is fit and fine now.

Earlier, when Deepika's casting was announced in Project K, director Nag Ashwin, in a statement had said, “I’m very excited to see Deepika play this character. It is something no mainstream lead has done before and will be quite a surprise for everyone. The pairing of Deepika and Prabhas will be one of the main highlights of the film and the story between them, I believe will be something audiences will carry in their hearts for years to come.”

Apart from Project K, Deepika has films like Pathaan, Fighter, and The Intern remake lined up. Pathaan, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, is slated to release on 25th January 2023. It is directed by Siddharth Anand who will also be helming Fighter which also stars Hrithik Roshan in the lead role. Fans are excited to watch Deepika's fresh pairing with Prabhas and Hrithik.