Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra are highly popular Bollywood actresses with massive fan followings. They consistently impress audiences with their acting and style. While Priyanka has also made a name for herself in Hollywood, rumours about their supposed conflicts often make headlines. It is also because both of them landed great roles in Hollywood projects around the same time and that made the comparison obvious. The media and fans have always been pitting these two divas against each other and now, the Jawan actress Deepika’s latest comment has given netizens much fodder to discuss. Also Read - Jawan: Deepika Padukone reveals she did Shah Rukh Khan starrer for free; says, 'I am one of the few people he is...'

Is Deepika Padukone taking a dig at Priyanka Chopra?

Recently, a snippet from Deepika's interview on the cover of The Week magazine surfaced on Reddit. In this interview, the 37-year-old actress shared some personal insights. She talked about her desire for global recognition, emphasizing that she doesn't believe she needs to change her identity or location to be accepted worldwide. Deepika also mentioned that, although it took time, she's proud of her success within her cultural context and on her own terms. Also Read - Jawan: Pakistani actor Ali Zafar hails Shah Rukh Khan, says the superstar is beyond blockbusters

Check out her statement;

Netizens react to Deepika's comment

These remarks led many on the internet to speculate that Deepika was taking a dig at Priyanka. Some Reddit users discussed this, with one saying, "Is this supposed to be another dig at Priyanka?" Another user agreed with Deepika's sentiments, regardless of who they were aimed at, saying, "Maybe it is and maybe it's not. I do agree with her completely, though." One Reddit user pointed out, "It obviously is. The metrics she mentioned uniquely fit PC and no one else." Others added that Priyanka's move to Hollywood may not have been entirely by choice, as she faced limited opportunities in Bollywood.

Deepika always rejected the rumours of professional rivalry with Priyanka Chopra

Despite the rumours and speculations, Deepika and Priyanka shared the screen in Bajirao Mastani. However, Deepika addressed the persistent gossip about their relationship, expressing discomfort with such speculation. She clarified that her connection with Priyanka is not one of professional rivalry but rather a friendship that has endured for many years.

