Chennai Express clocks 10 years today. Rohit Shetty brought together Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan after Om Shanti Om and it was such a roller coaster ride in 2013. It was a comical North meets South love story which was one of the blockbusters of the year. And today, on the occasion of it completing 10 years of its release, Deepika has walked down memory lane but with her real hero, Ranveer Singh.

Deepika Padukone celebrates 10 years of Chennai Express with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone took to her social media handle and shared a throwback video of herself and Ranveer Singh in which they are seen lipsynching the iconic dialogue from Chennai Express. It is the dialogue between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika over the dictionary. Deepika's dialogue and comedy timing had left everyone in splits and it continues to tickle everyone silly after a decade.

Deepika penned a heartfelt note alongside it recalling how she braved the daunting task and challenge of doing a comedy with Chennai Express directed by Rohit Shetty. Comedy is the most difficult genre for any actor. Deepika admits that it took her a while to find Meenama and says that it was extremely lonely and oftentimes frightening. However, she feels grateful that they could create a character that receives abundant love even today.

Watch the video of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh mouthing Chennai Express dialogue here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

The video looks like an old one from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Bajirao Mastani days. The video is going viral in the entertainment news now. This is a gem of a video for all DeepVeer fans.

Deepika gives a shout-out to Ranveer Singh, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

A couple of days ago, Ranveer took Deepika Padukone to watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actress then grooved to the trending What Jhumka song with Ranveer in the car after watching the movie. Recently, Deepika shared a heartfelt note that talked about marrying your best friend. The post instantly went viral. Deepika and Ranveer have been sending their fans into a tizzy with their PDA, be in public places or on social media.

Deepika will have a cameo in Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan which is scheduled to release on 7th September. Talking about Chennai Express, the film also starred Nikitin Dheer, Sathyaraj, Kamini Kaushal, Mukesh Tiwari, Yogi Babu, Priyamani and more celebs.