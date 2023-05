Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the it couple in Bollywood; they have a very strong fan following, and people are crazy for DeepVeer. Since quite some time now, there has been a lot of speculation about all not being well between the power couple of Bollywood, and there are a few instances where it has been claimed that they have a problem in their relationship. But all these are baseless rumours, and the couple has never ever paid attention to them. And now this video of Deepika from a Time Magazine Instagram handle is going viral, where she is seen sharing marriage advice, which is something that is much needed in Gen Z. The Pathaan actress said that we need to have a lot of patience in our relationships, and we just learn that from our older generation. Also Read - Deepika Padukone goes international; proves to be a boss lady as she features on the cover of TIME Magazine

Watch the video of Deepika Padukone giving marriage advice and it’s unmissable.

Speaking with Time magazine, she said, "I think we all grow up being influenced by movies, or we grow up being influenced by relationships and the marriages around us. But I think the sooner you accept that the journey that we are on or that the two people are on is going to be very different from someone else's journey, the better it is." Later, she even added that she isn't any kind of love guru. "Having said that, I think not just my parents but that entire generation, I think patience is probably one of the main things that I feel like couples today lack. I sound like some love guru (smiles), but I feel like there's a lack of patience, and I think that's something that we can all learn from, not just Ranveer and I from our parents, but I think more couples like us can learn from the generation before us. "There are lots of other things, but patience is number one."

Deepika even spoke about her marital bliss with husband Ranveer Singh and admitted being her most vulnerable self when she is with him. DeepVeer fans will be super delighted to read and watch this wonderful marriage advice from the one and only.