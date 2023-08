Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tend to be one of the industry's most beloved couples. The pair married in November 2018. In front of family and close friends, they conducted a modest wedding in Italy. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's marriage has given their followers major relationship goals. Both of them have major goals. Be it teasing each other or becoming the greatest supporters of one another, On Friendship Day, the actress dedicated a tribute to her husband, Ranveer Singh. The post says a lot about their relationship. Also Read - Deepika Padukone reveals the secret to her happy marriage with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone shares a lovely note for her husband on Friendship Day.

Deepika wrote on Instagram, "Marry your best friend." That is not something I say casually. Find the individual with whom you fall in love and who has the strongest, happiest friendship. Someone who is complimentary about you Someone with whom you can laugh The kind of laughter that makes your stomach hurt and makes you snort The kind of chuckles that are awkward, sincere, and healing: "Wisdom is essential." Also Read - Kajol brings up Shah Rukh Khan film Pathaan again as she talks about pay parity in Bollywood

Ranveer Singh reacts to Deepika's friendship post.

"Life is too short to not love a person who lets you be a fool with them. Make sure that they will also allow you to cry. Despair will strike. Find someone who would like to be with you during those challenging moments. Most importantly, marry the person who combines passion, love, and crazy and runs through you. An affection that will never fade, even when the seas get deep and black." Deepika wrote all this and also tagged her spouse, Ranveer Singh, in the tweet, sharing one of their wedding pictures. Reacting to the picture, Ranveer also answered with the emojis nazar amulet, heart, and infinity. DeepVeer was showered with love from his fans. An admirer commented, "The way she shares this and just tags him in the caption silently is everything." Similarly, many fans love their heroes a lot.

Work front of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Talking about the work front, Ranveer Singh's recently released film Rocky aur Rani ki prem Kahani is going well at the box office, while Deepika Padukone has many projects like Fighter and Kalki in her hands. She will also be seen as a cameo in Shahrukh Khan's film Jawan.