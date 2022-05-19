Deepika Padukone shown exit door, producers looking for her replacement in The Intern remake? Report

has been in the news for her casting in the Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film The Intern. The remake of and 's 2015 comedy hit was announced a couple of years ago. There has been a lot of anticipation among the fans since then. After 's death, the makers had roped in to fill in the veteran actor's shoes. But if the latest report in Bollywood Hungama is to be believed, Deepika might no longer be a part of The Intern remake. Also Read - Cannes 2022: Tamannaah Bhatia Vs Deepika Padukone - Fans pick their best dressed diva at the film festival

The report further states that the cast of The Intern remake is being reshuffled again. After Kapoor's death, fans were waiting for the reunion of Deepika and Amitabh who played the roles of father-daughter duo in 's . It is now being said that Deepika has been shown exit door while Big B will continue to a part of the film. The report also says that the producers are now looking for Deepika's replacement and 's name has been cropped up. However, there's no official confirmation about this development. Interestingly, Deepika has co-produced the film. So it remains to be seen what Deepika has to say about this said report.

Last year, Deepika had welcomed Big B on board and also shared the first poster of their upcoming film. "What an absolute honour to be collaborating with one of my most special co-star again! Welcoming @amitabhbachchan to the Indian adaptation of #TheIntern," she had written.

The Intern remake, which is an Indian adaptation of the Hollywood comedy hit by the same name, is jointly produced by Deepika and Sunir Kheterpal under their banners Ka Productions and Azure Entertainment respectively. It will be directed by Amit Sharma. The movie was initially scheduled for 2021 release. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the film has now been pushed for release in Summer 2022.