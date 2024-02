Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan was released in 2022 and recently the film has completed 2 years. The movie was praised for its unique storyline, acting skills of actors and much more. On Sunday, the film completed two years since its release and the cast of Gehraiyaan is busy sharing pictures and videos with their co-stars. The film starred Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya, Deepika Padukone, and Dhairya Karwa in the main roles. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - This young actor was rejected by a filmmaker due to his zero market value; today he has replaced the biggest superstar in a huge franchise film

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone recently shared a BTS video from the film. In the clip, a computer monitor was playing a scene of Deepika, wherein she was seen reacting with a scared face as she looked at someone. The actress looks cute in this goofy BTS video. Also Read - Shraddha Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan: Bollywood actors who despite being the first choice lost the chance to be a part of THESE blockbuster films

Ananya also posted a video on her Instagram Stories of memorable scenes from the movie and captioned it as, '2 years!' Siddhant also celebrated the film's second anniversary with a special post on his Stories as he shared a carousel of monochrome BTS photos from the sets.

On the work front, Siddhant and Ananya were last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan which also featured Adarsh Gourav. While Deepika will be seen in Kalki 2898 AD and Singham Again.