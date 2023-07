Who is a fan of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh? The two never fail to dish out couple goals. It is always a treat to watch the kind of bond they have and the way they complement each other. Ranveer has always shared some really cute and adorable comments whenever Deepika posts her pictures on Instagram. Also Read - Kalki 2898 AD: Nag Ashwin being very careful after Prabhas' Adipurush debacle

He never fails to show his love openly for his lady love and it is just so beautiful. Deepika has once again drop a hot picture of her on Instagram. She is seen wearing a black printed bikini blouse in the picture and flaunting her perfectly toned body.

Ranveer's cute comment

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Once upon a time…Not so long ago…" Soon, Ranveer Singh commented on her picture and we all can definitely relate to his cute comment. He wrote, "A warning would've been nice." Truly, we needed a warning to see this hot diva. Take a look at the picture here:

Recently, Ranveer Singh took Deepika Padukone to watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. They were spotted together and Deepika’s customised jacket grabbed all the attention. She wore a jacket with RS written on it. She also has been promoting Ranveer and Alia Bhatt’s film and also attended the party at Karan Johar’s house.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office collections

Talking about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the film opened with an average collection of Rs 11.10 crore and is doing extremely well now. Ranveer and Alia’s film’s box office collection now stands at Rs 46 crore.

The film is directed by Karan Johar and it also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra in pivotal roles. The film also had many TV stars making their debuts like Anjali Anand, Sriti Jha, Arjit Taneja, Arjun Bijlani, Shraddha Arya and others.

The film released in theatres on July 28.