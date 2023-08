Deepika Padukone has a massive fan following. She is always known for her friendly and calm behaviour with the paparazzi and even with her fans who meet her outside. She speaks to the paparazzi every time they spot her, and she replies to them in a sweet way. Even Ranveer Singh has been very friendly with the paparazzi. However, now, Deepika lost her cool on the paparazzi. Also Read - Disha Patani's alleged boyfriend Aleksandar Ilic takes love to the next level; gets her face tattooed on his arm [Watch]

A old video of Deepika Padukone has gone viral on the internet today. Recently, the Manish Malhotra Bridal courture show happened and it was headed by Deepika's husband, Ranveer Singh and his Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Alia Bhatt. Deepika was also present at the event cheering for her husband and Alia.

Deepika gets upset with paparazzi

Ranveer's mother was also present with Deepika. In the viral video, we can see the paparazzi following Ranveer's mother at the backstage during the event. Deepika noticed this and lost her cool on the photographers. She strictly told them that they are not allowed backstage.

She was seen telling the paparazzi, “Yaha allowed nahi hai, yeh backstage hai.” (It is not allowed here. This is the backstage.) This video of Deepika has now created a storm on the internet now. Fans reacted to the video and have supported her.

In the comments section of the video, one of the users wrote, “She said it in the most graceful way.... other stars of her stature would have lost cool.”

Another user wrote, “Don't know why people keep forgetting that there is a limit of everything... Why media think they can do whatever they want just because they are in a professional like journalism.. they are so disrespectful of rules and feelings of others.”

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan and it also stars Anil Kapoor. The film will release on January 26, 2024. Deepika will also be seen in Kalki 2898 AD which stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani.