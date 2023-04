Karan Johar has been in the news for the Anushka Sharma comment where he said he did not want her to be cast with Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. People have inferred that Karan Johar wanted Sonam Kapoor opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the movie. But Aditya Chopra stuck to his decision of taking Anushka Sharma after she nailed the audition. This got him a lot of hate on social media. Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Agnihotri and Apurva Asrani called him out for this. Now one more video where Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone are having a chat with Karan Johar is going viral. Also Read - Anil Kapoor puts an oxygen mask while running on treadmill; worried netizens say, 'Don't exert yourself in the name of fitness'

KARAN JOHAR TEASES DEEPIKA PADUKONE

We can see that Karan Johar teasing Deepika Padukone that she cannot ever be friends with Anushka Sharma or Katrina Kaif. Many netizens wonder if this was because Ranveer Singh was allegedly dating Anushka Sharma for a short while. Even Ranbir Kapoor, who is the ex of Deepika Padukone is a huge fan and BFF of Anushka Sharma. Also, it was said that she left Ranbir Kapoor as he allegedly left her for Katrina Kaif who was a close friend of Deepika at that time. Alia Bhatt and Dippy are also friends.

ANGRY FANS OF ANUSHKA SHARMA SLAM KARAN JOHAR

The comments box is full and how. A user said that KJo always looked to creating drama and it was exhausting. Another person said, "Anushka Sharma is a different kind of person...Katrina Kaif once said that Anushka is very spiritual....after her working hours are done she will go back to her place..she doesnt attend many parties....she sleeps early wake up early...still she is managed to keep a good relationship with almost everyone....she is good friends with Katrina, Priyanka, Ranbir! She is kind and friendly but she doesn't get emotionally involve with many."

Fans of Deepika Padukone slammed Karan. One person wrote, "Deepika was really being nice. She doesn't deserve that," while another one commented, "Anushka is not Deepika's friend... she shaded her to many times even recently she tagged and congratulated all involved in Paathan's except Deepika." It looks like another round of drama will start on social media over this. As it is, Deepika Padukone fans dislike Karan Johar for his open bias towards Alia Bhatt.