Now we don't understand the obsession of fans to react bizarrely after seeing their favourite stars travel in economy class. Deepika Padukone is the latest Bollywood celebrity who was seen travelling in an economy class and the fans are seen taking funny digs at her Pathaan success. Deepika was seen walking in the Indigo Airlines Economy class towards the washroom and only then many people recognised that she was the Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone.

Deepika looked uber classy and fans cannot stop going gaga over her fashion sense while many are taking a dig at her for travelling in an economy class many are wondering why is it a big dig. As Deepika is a human and can travel in any class she wants. Many user also feels that she was in business class but only came to economy class to use the washroom. One user wrote, " The toilet in business class wasn't working.". Another user commented, " After super flop Pathaan, no remuneration. So Aarsh se Faarsh pe.". Not only Deepika but earlier many actors like Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and Kartik Aaryan were also seen travelling in economy class and made headlines.

Watch the viral video of Deepika Padukone travelling in economy class and audiences are giving mixed response.

On the professional front, Deepika is all set for her next release Fighter along with Hrithik Roshan. The Pathaan actress will also be turning into the first full-fledged Rohit Shetty female cop drama and fans cannot wait for this one. While she has also signed her south debut movie with Baahubali star Prabhas titled Project K. Deepika Padukone is right now riding high on success with her latest release Pathaan and her character Rubai is being loved by fans and how.