Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are pure couple goals when it comes to flaunting their love on social media and in public. They are often spotted together, engaging in some PDA. In fact, Ranveer has made it a ritual to laud Deepika at many award functions. But, when Deepika shared zero posts on Ranveer's 38th birthday, DeepVeer fans were left heartbroken, speculating trouble in paradise. But like always, quashing the rumours through her actions, Deepika recently gave a major shoutout to Ranveer, dropping a picture of her dearest hubby on her Instagram stories.

Deepika Padukone gives shoutout to Ranveer Singh

It so happened that Vogue India shared a string of photos of Ranveer Singh on Instagram, showering praise on the 83 actor for his unorthodox fashion sense, challenging men's fashion. "Ostentatious, over-the-top, unapologetic—his fashion choices are anything but conventional," read an excerpt of what they wrote. Deepika Padukone, being a proud wife, was quick to re-share Vogue India's post, featuring Ranveer, in her Instagram stories. Turning cheerleader for her partner, an excited Deepika sealed the post with the words, "Hell yea."



Deepika Padukone did post birthday wish for Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh celebrated his 38th birthday this year on July 6. Last year, Deepika Padukone embarked on a romantic getaway with Ranveer, celebrating his birthday. She even penned a lovely note for her beau, wishing, many more lifetime of adventures and experiences with him. "May our lives be blessed with experiences & adventures in abundance…" wrote Deepika back then. But this year, the Bollywood diva skipped wishing Ranveer on social media through a lovely-dovey post. It soon made headlines, with fans claiming that all is not okay between them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)



Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh love life

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh fell in love while working on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela. Many times, the couple credited the film’s director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his indirectly playing the Cupid for them. Deepika and Ranveer tied the nuptial knot on November 14, 2018.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh films

Both Bollywood stars are currently busy with their work commitments. After the release of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, alongside Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh will be reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the film Baiju Bawra. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has collaborated with Prabhas for director Prasanth Neel’s Project K. She will also be sharing screen space opposite Hrithik Rishan for Fighter.